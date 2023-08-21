Jakarta opts for remote working, learning to curb pollution

The government is also planning to require an emissions test as part of the process of obtaining a vehicle registration license, the minister added.

Jakarta has more than 24.5 million vehicles traveling its roads, with millions more commuting from nearby satellite cities every day.

Research from 2019 by the Jakarta Environment Agency and Vital Strategies found that motorized vehicular emissions were the largest source of pollution in the capital, contributing to up to 57 % of the pollution during the dry season.

To curb this source of pollution, Jakarta has since 2020 required owners of motorized vehicles more than three years old to perform an annual emissions test. But only up to 10 % of all vehicles in Jakarta have taken the test due to a lackluster imposition of the punishment.

Authorities of satellite cities do not have similar regulations, although every vehicle traveling to, in or through Jakarta is subject to the city’s mandatory emissions testing rule.

The 2020 regulation on emissions tests carries various sanctions, ranging from tickets to higher parking fees for vehicles that fail to pass or take the emissions test. The enforcement was initially planned for 2021, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and an insufficient number of testing locations.

Numbers not concerning

To mitigate the health impact of the pollution, the city has prepared its healthcare facilities to face an influx of people with respiratory diseases. Jakarta has more than 200 puskesmas (community health centers) and 300 hospitals to treat people with respiratory diseases, said acting Jakarta Health Agency head Ani Ruspitawati.

Jakarta residents have been complaining of worsening health conditions in recent weeks as the city recorded “unhealthy” levels of PM2.5 pollutants, according to the IQAir calculation. PM2.5 is a class of fine breathable matter that penetrates airways and causes respiratory problems.

Some pulmonologists also claimed that they were getting a lot of patients with complaints of acute respiratory infections, as the city’s pollution increases.

Ani acknowledged the increase in patients with upper respiratory diseases. However, she dismissed that the number was concerning.

The city recorded around 146,000 cases of upper respiratory diseases every month this year. The number, Ani said, was similar to the number recorded in 2018 and 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nina A. Loasana

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network