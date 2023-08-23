Hun Sen cheers Thaksin’s return, seeks closer ties with Thailand

“I have received the good news that my brother, His Excellency Thaksin Shinawatra, has returned to Thailand safely and reunited with his family, especially his grandchildren who he missed dearly,” the leader of the Cambodian People's Party tweeted.

Hun Sen also wished Thaksin good health after Thaksin wished him a healthy 72nd birthday on August 5.

Thaksin and his sister Yingluck, also a former Thai PM, attended Hun Sen’s birthday party earlier this month at his heavily guarded compound in Takhmao town, about 12 kilometres from Phnom Penh. Photos of Thaksin and his sister at Hun Sen’s party were first released by Cambodian government mouthpiece Fresh News.

Thaksin celebrated his 74th birthday on July 26.

The relationship between Hun Sen and Thaksin dates back to 1992 when they became God brothers.

They have maintained a close connection ever since, despite Thaksin and Yingluck both being ousted from power through coups, and Hun Sen being accused of a litany of well-documented human-rights abuses.

After 38 years of ruling Cambodia, Hun Sen officially stepped down on Tuesday and was swiftly replaced by his oldest son, Hun Manet, 45, who is currently the chief of the country’s army.

In a subsequent tweet, Hun Sen congratulated Srettha Thavisin for being elected Thailand’s 30th prime minister on the same day his son replaced him.

He expressed hope that Thailand’s and Cambodia’s new prime ministers will work together to create closer ties between their countries.