From waste to wealth: Cambodian compost mogul turns trash to treasure

“In essence, when we love something, it stays with us forever,” says Chantony.

Before opening his own enterprise, he honed his skills with a Japanese firm in Cambodia.

“After they stopped operations, I used my expertise to start a small family business,” he said.

To make his compost, Chantony gathers spoilt produce from Neak Meas and Doeum Kor markets. These discarded items are then ground, filtered, and stored for half a year.

“Many see rotten produce as useless waste,” he noted. “But we see its potential. Turned into compost, it nourishes crops beautifully”.