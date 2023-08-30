Meta rejects oversight board’s request for Hun Sen Facebook page suspension

“[We] accept and appreciate the correct decision made by Meta Platforms Inc.,” said the ministry in a statement released late on August 29.

“This decision reflects the integrity of information broadcast on the official Facebook page of former Prime Minister Hun Sen,” it added.

The ministry said that while it would now allow Meta to have its representatives in Cambodia, the ban imposed on July 4 barring entry of the oversight board’s 22 members would remain in effect.

“The ministry will not welcome the 22 Meta Oversight Board members, as they offered poor, politically motivated advice, and interfered in Cambodia’s internal affairs,” it said.