Meta rejects oversight board’s request for Hun Sen Facebook page suspension
The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications confirms that Meta Platforms, the parent company of social media Facebook, has declined the request of its oversight board for a temporary suspension of the official Facebook page of former Prime Minister Hun Sen for alleged breaches of its policies.
“[We] accept and appreciate the correct decision made by Meta Platforms Inc.,” said the ministry in a statement released late on August 29.
“This decision reflects the integrity of information broadcast on the official Facebook page of former Prime Minister Hun Sen,” it added.
The ministry said that while it would now allow Meta to have its representatives in Cambodia, the ban imposed on July 4 barring entry of the oversight board’s 22 members would remain in effect.
“The ministry will not welcome the 22 Meta Oversight Board members, as they offered poor, politically motivated advice, and interfered in Cambodia’s internal affairs,” it said.
Back on June 30, Hun Sen announced in his audio address to the nation that the government would not block Facebook in Cambodia, but would instead expel the firm's representatives and end all forms of its representation and partnership in the country.
The decision came after he declared earlier that day that he had permanently deleted his official Facebook page, which had over 14 million followers.
Hun Sen’s self-deactivation came in response to Meta’s decision to review the recommendations of its Oversight Board for a six-month suspension of his account over a January video post deemed to be a breach of its policy. The post allegedly contained threats of violence against opposition politicians who Hun Sen said had repeatedly insulted him and his family as well as the ruling party via the platform.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network