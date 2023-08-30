South Korea's first lady backs dog meat ban

"We all know how we came forward today with a heart filled with sadness and urgency. Here, all of you are giving everything to save these small lives, but there are animals out there dying so cruelly and unbearably that it's truly hard to watch," she said as she appeared at a press conference held by local animal rights activists on Wednesday.

"I will become friends with these individuals and work tirelessly until the consumption of dog meat is banned. I promise," she said.

Since her husband, President Yoon Suk Yeol took office last year, Kim has been active in environmental, animal welfare and social advocacy initiatives. She also previously expressed her intent to end the consumption of dog meat during Yoon’s tenure.

She has raised the issue at a series of official settings, such as her solo engagements with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in April and renowned primatologist Jane Goodall, in July, where she addressed her concerns over the brutal abuses inflicted in the dog meat trade.