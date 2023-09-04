Former PM Hun Sen resumes Facebook, public ties

The move came after Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of the social media giant, rejected a request by their Oversight Board to temporarily suspend his page, alleging the page had breached Facebook’s policies.

“I hope that Facebook will adhere to a policy that is not ignorant, like the troublemakers who made the request. They are not welcome in Cambodia,” he said, referring to the 22 members of Meta’s Oversight Board who made the request, in his first post after a two-month break.

Last week, the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications announced that they would welcome the return of Facebook representatives to Cambodia after they were ordered to leave following the Oversight Board Members' request for the suspension.