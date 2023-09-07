Mekong continues to enjoy growth, but challenges remain strong: New MRC report

As Kittikhoun states in this Annual Report, these challenges are transboundary by nature, so require continued cooperation to tackle them, among the riparian countries. This includes the need for data sharing, negotiation, compromise and openness to both regional and international partners.

"There is 'one Mekong'," Kittikhoun writes in the Foreword. "Ideally, then, we should embrace a Basin-wide approach to solution-seeking and decision-making, for everything from hydropower design and river monitoring to navigation rules and irrigation infrastructure."

The MRC is the only intergovernmental agency entrusted by treaty – the 1995 Mekong Agreement – to safeguard the river; ensure equitable use of its water resources; and maximize economic development, while minimizing any harm done to the environment or riverine communities, namely the millions of fishing and farming families who rely on it for food and livelihood.

While differences will occasionally arise between national self-interest and what is best for the region, the achievements detailed in this Annual Report show that collaboration ultimately yields results, and will continue to do so in the future, according to a top Thai official quoted in the report.

"Today, the MRC has solid policies and procedures in dealing with transboundary water governance based on the cooperative principle, treaty obligations and goodwill," says Surasri Kidtimonton, a Member of the MRC Joint Committee for Thailand, who's also Secretary General of the Thai Office of the National Water Resources and the Thai National Mekong Committee Secretariat.

