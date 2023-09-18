Cambodia's Koh Ker archaeological site inscribed on Unesco World Heritage List

The ancient temple, also known as Lingapura or Chok Gargyar, is located in Srayong commune of Preah Vihear province’s Kulen district. According to UNESCO, the Koh Ker site spans 1,187ha.

Prime Minister Hun Manet, in a September 17 congratulatory letter, described the listing as a historical event, noting that the temple was built in the 10th century by Jayavarman IV.

The temple was accepted to the list by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) as one of the world’s top architecture sites, he added.

He noted that the acceptance of the temple to the Unesco list was the result of great joint efforts. The process is long and complicated in terms of documentation, as well as reviews by domestic and international experts, and this was compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Manet, Cambodia prepared the application for registration in 2018. Following many stages of review and evaluation, former Prime Minister Hun Sen officially requested that Unesco register it as World Heritage site in January 2021.