Cambodia, Thailand talk mine clearance on borders
The Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) has announced that the Kingdom will work with Thailand to conduct an in-depth study and devise plans to clear landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) along the borders of the two countries.
CMAA first vice-president Ly Thuch told The Post on September 17 that he met with Thai ambassador Cherdkiat Atthakor and Supathat Narindarabhakdi, director-general of the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC), last week to discuss cooperation. The meeting took place during a September 13 workshop titled “Enhancing Innovative and Sustainable Practices in Mine/UXO Action”.
“We will conduct a detailed study with one another in clearing landmines and UXO in contaminated areas along the borders. After receiving detailed information from the Thai side, Cambodian specialists will work together to provide mine clearance cooperation, at an appropriate time,” he said.
He said the prime ministers of Cambodia and Thailand want to ensure that the border area is peaceful and safe for the two peoples in order to develop them.
“Some border areas were formerly battlefields, and contain landmines and UXOs. These munitions pose a danger to the two peoples and an obstacle to the development of those areas,” he said.
“I informed the Thai side that Prime Minister Hun Manet wants to see the two areas developed and safe, in order to benefit both countries,” he added.
He noted that the work has not yet been scheduled as they have not received detailed information from their Thai counterparts. The Cambodian side has already identified clear locations for clearance operations.
During his meeting with the Thai officials, Thuch made mention of the close relationship and cooperation between the two nations and their people. He also outlined the Cambodian government’s vision of becoming mine-free by 2025.
Kim Yutharo
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network