Cambodia, Thailand talk mine clearance on borders

He said the prime ministers of Cambodia and Thailand want to ensure that the border area is peaceful and safe for the two peoples in order to develop them.

“Some border areas were formerly battlefields, and contain landmines and UXOs. These munitions pose a danger to the two peoples and an obstacle to the development of those areas,” he said.

“I informed the Thai side that Prime Minister Hun Manet wants to see the two areas developed and safe, in order to benefit both countries,” he added.

He noted that the work has not yet been scheduled as they have not received detailed information from their Thai counterparts. The Cambodian side has already identified clear locations for clearance operations.