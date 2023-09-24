Brunei King announces that compulsory schooling to begin at age five

The monarch also remarked on the establishment of the first special needs school in the country. His Majesty said it was an achievement that could act as a catalyst to involve the community in caring for students with special needs.

His Majesty believes that with policy changes and increased expectations on the teachers, “it is now time for relevant bodies to review and streamline the Teachers’ Service Scheme (SPG).

“Aside from tasks such as improving the workflow of teachers and recruitment, the ministry must also consider additional tasks taken on by the teachers as essential components of the appraisal”.

The monarch also expressed the hope that all the educational plans will bring the country closer to the goals of Brunei Vision 2035.

His Majesty also noted and recognised the crucial role that technical and vocational education institutions and higher education institutions play in developing human capital.

Rokiah Mahmud

Borneo Bulletin

Asia News Network