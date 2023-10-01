Woman nets 80kg python in Malaysia
A woman on a fishing trip got more than she bargained for. Instead of fish, she caught a giant python about 7 metres long, weighing some 80kg.
The woman from Kampung Sungai Tembak in Baling, Kedah, 80km from here, had placed the nets in the river, hoping to catch some fish on Thursday.
When she went to check her harvest the following day, she was shocked to find the reptile stuck in the nets.
When contacted, Baling Civil Defence Force district officer Leftenan (PA) Mohd Faizol Aziz said the woman called the force for help around 11 a.m. the following day.
“A team arrived at the scene about 30 minutes later to retrieve the snake using special equipment,” he added.
He said the recent rainy season in the district might have caused the snake to come out of its habitat.
Imran Hilmy
The Star
Asia News Network
