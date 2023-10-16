Emboldened by TikTok victory, offline vendors in Indonesia take on e-commerce

Working daily in a place deemed to pose a high risk of COVID-19 contagion, some traditional wet market vendors have taken precautions related to the viral outbreak, as they worry about their health as much as they do their financial struggles.

Satibi, 39, has been wearing a face mask and gloves while butchering chickens during the pandemic, something he had never done since starting his business eight years ago in Rawasari Market in Cempaka Putih, Central Jakarta. He said he always sprayed his money box with alcohol before tidying up his cash during the pandemic.

“We are just human beings who are worried, just like others,” Satibi said.

Satibi said he was particularly concerned about being infected after 14 fellow vendors tested positive last week, prompting Jakarta-owned market operator Pasar Jaya to close down the market for three consecutive days for disinfectant spraying.

But even though he had been wearing personal protective equipment, he said he sometimes loosened his mask to breathe fresh air when no customers were around, as it was hot and stuffy inside the building.

He found that patrolling officers — the market’s internal security guards, as well as military and police personnel — were not present all the time to remind sellers and customers to implement health protocols.

“It would be nice if everyone in the market voluntarily complied with these protocols,” Satibi said.

Siti Purwani, a staple food vendor in Serdang Market in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, preferred to improve her immune system by consuming herbal drinks and vitamin C, aside from wearing a mask. She said she also relied on hand sanitizer, because wearing gloves would hinder her, for instance, when preparing bags of cooking oil.