Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway starts commercial operation

It is designed to run at the speed of 350 km/h, cutting travel time between the two cities to around 45 minutes from over three hours.

“It's extraordinary. I feel very excited because it is the best train I’ve ever experienced in Indonesia. We have never had a train like this speed train,” said Nalendra Yusa, who was on the train and told China Daily he usually visits Bandung once a week. “I hope it can be better and better.”

“If we compare to the existing train in Indonesia, I think the ticket price is very competitive with the value you get … You can get to Bandung with a very quick time and a comfortable seat,” praised Dian Novia Indirianti, another Indonesian passenger.

As a landmark China-Indonesia cooperation project under the Belt and Road Initiatives, the HSR is the first overseas high-speed railway project that fully uses Chinese railway systems, technology, and industrial components.