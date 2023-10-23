Da Nang urged direct flights from Thailand, Indonesia

The central city of Da Nang has called for the launch of more direct flights connecting it with Phuket and Khon Kaen, Thailand, and Indonesia, creating trade, tourism and investment opportunities among businesses of Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia via the East-West Economic Corridor.

Vice chairman of the city’s people’s committee Tran Chi Cuong, at recent working visits to Thailand and Indonesia, urged more exchanges and visits among businesses and more tourism surveys.

Cường also urged Bangkok Yacht Club to review investment possibilities at Da Nang's Han River ports in promoting tourism cooperation between Da Nang and Bangkok in the coming time.

He said the city had been building the new Lien Chieu deep-sea port and assigned Tien Sa Port as an international cruise destination.