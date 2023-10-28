Fresh foreign investment hits record high in 10 months

Up to 2,608 newly foreign-invested projects were licensed in 10 months, surging 66 % against last year's same period.

The report said that foreign investment inflows into the country also saw a yearly rise of 14.7 % to over $25.76 billion in the period.

Of the total, over $5.33 billion was added to 1,051 existing projects. Though the additional capital fell 39 %, the project number still increased 19.4 % from a year earlier, showing investors were confident in Vietnam’s investment climate, so they decided to expand their projects.

Meanwhile, foreign investors spent over $5.13 billion on contributing capital to and purchasing shares of domestic companies via 2,836 transactions, up 35.4 % and down 5.4 %, respectively.

During the period, disbursement of foreign investment hit $18 billion, up 2.4 % year on year, according to the report.

The processing and manufacturing industry lured the lion's share of foreign investment with nearly $18.84 billion, accounting for almost 73.1 % of the total and rising 45.8 % year on year.