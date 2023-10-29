Johor Sultan returns home after being named as the next Malaysian King
Thousands of Johoreans turned up at the Senai International Airport here to welcome state Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar back after being named the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong or monarch of Malaysia
The Sultan was received by Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim and his younger princes on arrival at the royal hangar on Sunday (Oct 29).
People from all walks of life - including students, civil servants and ordinary folks - lined up at several sections along the route from the airport to the palace and waved the Johor flag while Sultan Ibrahim’s motorcade passed them.
They could also be heard shouting “Daulat Tuanku”.
Sultan Ibrahim, who was personally driving the limousine, wound down his window to wave to the masses to acknowledge their warm greetings.
From the airport, he drove to Istana Bukit Serene where Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah gave him a tight embrace and congratulated him.
At a special meeting of the Conference of Rulers held at Istana Negara on Friday (27th October), Sultan Ibrahim, 65, was unanimously elected to become the 17th King of Malaysia.
His term will come into effect on Jan 31, 2024.
He will succeed the current King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the Sultan of Pahang, whose five-year term will officially end on Jan 30, 2024.
It has been 39 years since Almarhum Sultan Iskandar was proclaimed as Malaysia’s 8th King in 1984.
