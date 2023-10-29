Johor Sultan returns home after being named as the next Malaysian King

The Sultan was received by Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim and his younger princes on arrival at the royal hangar on Sunday (Oct 29).

People from all walks of life - including students, civil servants and ordinary folks - lined up at several sections along the route from the airport to the palace and waved the Johor flag while Sultan Ibrahim’s motorcade passed them.

They could also be heard shouting “Daulat Tuanku”.