Monumental statue project transforms mountains of Kirirom National Park

Funding for this endeavour has been generously provided by the dedicated students of the chief monk and the monks themselves. They have consciously chosen not to solicit financial contributions through social media platforms.

He further mentioned that for the road leading to the monument, he has employed individuals to clear a 1,500m path. Presently, over 50m of this road has been paved with concrete, at an estimated cost of approximately $180,000. Separately, inter-ministerial representatives have already conducted site visits and expressed their support, asserting that this development aligns with their long-term vision.

However, Venerable Bona clarified that the monument remains under construction, and as of now, no buildings have been erected. The area is envisioned as a space for visitors and Buddhists seeking a tranquil place for meditation. It also aims to provide the general public with a serene and peaceful environment.

“It is not a pagoda but a religious monument surrounded by lush forests. I am creating a space for meditation. For instance, individuals can visit for periods ranging from four to ten days if they wish to temporarily disconnect from society and experience a meditative and tranquil atmosphere. We will make suitable arrangements,” he said.

Thoughtful precision

Sun Meanchey, director of the Kampong Speu culture and fine arts department, told The Post that the Phnom Teveak project is a venture initiated by the Preah Porthisattva Kirirom Pagoda, under the guidance of the pagoda’s chief monk who requested the department’s inspection due to the intricate carving work involved.

He stated that the carvings are divided into two distinct areas on the same site. The first area is dedicated to depicting the history of Buddhism, while the second area showcases Brahmanism, mirroring the style of statues found in Cambodia’s temples. The monks have secured funds from philanthropists to support this endeavour and have instructed the craftsmen to replicate the style of the original statues.

Meanchey stated that the monks exhibit great thoughtfulness and precision in their work, particularly in the creation of the monument. Consequently, he has maintained close cooperation with them and has conducted numerous site visits for inspections, in collaboration with the provincial authorities and the culture department.

“The resulting statues aren’t misshapen; it’s a common expectation that achieving 100 per cent exact replication of the originals is challenging. Even experts from the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, to whom I provided images of the statues for validation, are impressed with the craftsmanship,” he said.

Ros Sok, director of the Kampong Speu provincial department of tourism, told The Post that the statues are anticipated to draw cultural and religious tourists seeking to admire these intricate works of art. The Ministry of Tourism has also established a cultural tourism initiative.

“If the project proceeds, it is poised to draw an increased number of visitors to Kirirom National Park, which already boasts a multitude of attractions for visitors, and the addition of another cultural and religious site would be a valuable enhancement,” he said.

He stated that in addition to the establishment of this new religious monument within the national park, there also exists a Buddhist cultural centre that serves as a central hub for worship and the propagation of Buddhist teachings.

Kim Sarom

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network