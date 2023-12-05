Ho Chi Minh City seeks to build “film city”

The first HCM City International Film Festival (HIFF) is scheduled to take place in early 2024 and is expected to contribute to the establishment of HCM City as a “film city”.

HIFF 2024 is planned to be held from April 6-13, 2024, aiming to discover new talents, nurture young talents in the film industry, and contribute to the development of film in HCM City and Vietnam as a whole.

The films competing at HIFF 2024 will be screened in HCM City, and the winning films will be announced at the award ceremony.

Other non-competing films will also be shown in the “Film Gala” programme.

Various specialised knowledge training classes conducted by professional filmmakers, directors, actors, and producers will be organised throughout the film festival.

A film startup market, music programmes, fashion shows and culinary events will also be organised as sideline activities within the event to attract locals and tourists to the film festival.

HIFF 2024 will feature seminars on a wide variety of topics, such as the development of film, investment opportunities, films around the world, and filmmaking techniques, among others.

According to industry experts, HIFF 2024 is an eagerly awaited event for the filmmaking community, as HCM City is the film centre of the country.