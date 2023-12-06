Myanmar in GTTAC report: PDF details actions of armed groups
The 2022 Terrorist Index Report of Global Terrorism Trends and Analysis Center-GTTAC released by the US Department of State covers Myanmar and PDF (People’s Defence Force) and other armed groups’ activities.
GTTAC regularly monitors violence around the world and submits an annual report to the Bureau of Counterterrorism under the US Department of State.
The 2022 report has been submitted since April 2023, and the US Department of State officially issued it on November 30, 2023.
The report states terrorism-related statistical information, listing terrorist incidents around the world including Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria, Mozambique, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, India, Yemen, DR Congo, Somalia, and Myanmar.
In 2022 there were 391 incidents in Myanmar, with 2,130 fatalities (10% of the global total of fatalities).
This constitutes a 10% increase in incidents, as well as a 50% increase in fatalities from 2022.
The Peoples Defense Force (PDF) was the main perpetrator of incidents in Myanmar in 2022, responsible for 198 incidents (50% of all incidents).
Chinland Defense Force (CDF) was responsible for 29 incidents (7%), and the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) for 27 incidents (7%).
Fourteen per cent of incidents in Myanmar were not attributed to a perpetrator group, the GTTAC report says.
Myanmar is ranked third in the top 10 countries with the most fatalities caused by violence in 2022, after DR Congo and Nigeria. There were 2,130 deaths in Myanmar.
The report says terrorist methods in Myanmar include shootings (38%), landmines or IEDs (21%), and bombings (19%).
58% of terrorist incidents in Myanmar in 2022 primarily targeted the military. Other perpetrators (close to the military) were targeted 15% of the time, and the general population was targeted 9% of the time.
In Myanmar, the states that experienced the greatest number of incidents were Sagaing with 107 incidents (27 per cent), Yangon with 42 incidents (11%), and Kachin State with 36 incidents (%).
According to the GTTAC report, 52.1% of all global terrorist attacks in 2022 are under the title of jihadist 42.1% under the title of ethnonationalism-separatist, 7.5% under the title of left-wing revolutionary, and 6% under the title of Iranian-backed groups.
The human rights situation report submitted by United Nations Human Rights Special Envoy Thomas H. Andrews in October 2023 revealed the rise in sexual violence and murder carried out by armed groups and PDFs.
The report cited women's groups saying that anti-government armed groups allegedly committed gang-rapes and killings.
There were also child rapes, the report says.
The report also states that the survivors are concerned about giving information due to the threats and revenge by the armed groups in the areas they control.
Regarding the complaints, surveillance activities, assistance to the victims, and educational programs, the NUG (National Unity Government) also informed the Special Envoy about the implementation of a policy of protecting victims of sexual violence, exploitation, and abuse.
In reality, however, the report states that the victims were without compensation, whereas the majority of sexual offenders enjoy impunity.
Since February 2021, around 6,800 people, including educational personnel, health workers, community administration officials, monks and political party members have been murdered because they were military informers or they did not join CDM (Civil Disobedience Movement).
Meanwhile, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) reported that 4,218 people died after being shot by security forces until December 1, 2023, which the State Administration Council has denied.
According to the above-mentioned data, the number of civilian deaths on both sides during the conflict after February 2021 has reached more than 10,000.
