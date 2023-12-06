Myanmar in GTTAC report: PDF details actions of armed groups

GTTAC regularly monitors violence around the world and submits an annual report to the Bureau of Counterterrorism under the US Department of State.

The 2022 report has been submitted since April 2023, and the US Department of State officially issued it on November 30, 2023.

The report states terrorism-related statistical information, listing terrorist incidents around the world including Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria, Mozambique, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, India, Yemen, DR Congo, Somalia, and Myanmar.

In 2022 there were 391 incidents in Myanmar, with 2,130 fatalities (10% of the global total of fatalities).

This constitutes a 10% increase in incidents, as well as a 50% increase in fatalities from 2022.