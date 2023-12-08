Lancang-Mekong nations pledge unity, greater links

On ramping up the joint fight against nontraditional security threats, the six nations will resolutely combat cross-border crime, especially telecommunication fraud, and eradicate problems that jeopardize public safety, social development and security.

Officials said Thursday's meeting took place not only to reach a series of consensuses but also to prepare for the next LMC Leaders' Meeting.

The theme of the meeting this year was moving toward modernization together and cultivating new advantages for subregional development.

Observers said that as unity and progress in the region and the rest of the world face challenges, the six countries can make greater strides toward modernization and achieve better development in their respective nations, thus injecting new impetus into the growth of the region and the world.

Wang told reporters that the six countries agreed to remain committed to the region's economic integration and refrain from forming "exclusive, small circles".

U Than Swe, the Myanmar deputy prime minister, said, "We have been working together in building a community of shared future for peace, prosperity and sustainable development in LMC countries."

He praised "the family spirit in every quarter of the LMC working mechanism to generate tangible results in terms of quantity and quality".

Xu Liping, a senior researcher of Southeast Asian studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that the LMC mechanism has "made progress every day, achieved results every month and reached a higher level every year".

"Looking ahead, it is necessary to give full play to the leading role of efforts at the political level, act with a development-oriented approach, and step up nontraditional security cooperation, to take LMC cooperation to a new level," he said.

The past seven years have witnessed a doubling of the annual total trade volume between China and the Mekong countries. The trade figure was $416.7 billion last year, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The LMC Special Fund has supported hundreds of livelihood cooperation projects, including the LMC Bumper Harvest projects, the Lancang-Mekong Sweet Spring project, and the Green Lancang-Mekong Initiative.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi also outlined the goal for the six nations to jointly make the region an example for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, a pacesetter in implementing the Global Development Initiative, a pioneer in implementing the Global Security Initiative and a front-runner in implementing the Global Civilization Initiative.

Zhang Yunbi

China Daily

Asia News Network