Laos, China’s Yunnan mull expansion of expressway link, trade and investment

Calling on Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaythong Kommasith recently, the visiting Deputy Governor of Yunnan province, Wang Hao, called for Lao leaders and the sectors concerned to continue their support for cooperation projects, including an expressway linking the Lao capital Vientiane to the Chinese border.

Mr Wang was referring to Phase II of the construction of the expressway and its continuation north from the tourist hotspot of Vangvieng in Vientiane province to the Chinese border, the Vientiane Mai reported.

Phase I of the expressway, which connects Vangvieng and Vientiane, was completed and opened to traffic at the end of 2020.

For his part, Mr Malaythong asked the Chinese side to provide technical assistance in helping Laos formulate a strategic plan for e-commerce development and management as well as the development of a circular economy.