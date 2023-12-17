Orchard Road Christmas light-up: 40 years on, a look back at some hits - and misses

The 2023 year-end design is the creative work of two landscape artists: Andy Cao, who is based in the United States and Vietnam, and Xavier Perrot, who is based in France. The duo also conceptualised the designs in 2020 and 2021.

As the emphasis on new designs increased, so did the public’s expectations. In some years, the designs have been criticised for being too lacklustre or even too commercialised.

The Orchard Road Business Association (Orba) has been organising the light-up since 2009. Its chairman, Mr Mark Shaw, says Orba endeavours to make the light-ups an inclusive event every year.

He adds: “We select the design theme for the Orchard Road Christmas light-up by way of a tender which takes into account Singapore’s multiracial, multicultural society.”

The light-ups have also become bigger over the years. Orba does not comment on budgets, but says that the year-end design for 2023 has more stakeholders and partners involved than in previous years.

Now called Christmas On A Great Street, the 2023 light-up is an experiential and immersive event that includes an augmented-reality projection show and six zones with music.

There are also three Christmas Villages compared with just one in 2022, plus the first Christmas Eve street party in Orchard Road.

The Singapore Tourism Board is a key supporter of the event, and Hitachi Asia has been the main sponsor for 33 consecutive years, with Mastercard the official credit card for 11 years running.

Shaw says: “This year, we are recycling and reusing many elements of the installations. We also chose wire mesh instead of single-use plastics for the clouds to ensure that more of the decor can be repurposed next year.”

The predominant design motif in 2023’s decorations is the cloud, which Mr Shaw says evokes children’s dreams of “imagination and innocence”.

As with other years, opinions on this round of lights have been divided.

Lee, who together with designer Yang De Rong gave the design for 2015 a traditional aspect with Christmas garlands, notes that this year’s decorations lack traditional iconography.

He adds: “Compare this with the recent Deepavali decorations. They were colourful, correct, traditional and, most importantly, festive – everything that is missing in Orchard Road.”

However, Lasalle College of the Arts educator Shannon Sim is enchanted with the design. She particularly likes the “whimsical and dreamy” theme and considers it one of her favourites.

It seems there will be differences of opinion every year. The Straits Times interviewed members of the public, including designers, showing them a selection of light-ups from 12 years. They also mentioned light-ups from years that were not highlighted.

People can like, or dislike, the same thing for diverse reasons – and this diversity might be something to celebrate.

Shannon Sim, 45, programme leader for Bachelor of Arts (Honours), fashion media and industries, Lasalle College of the Arts

The Christmas light-up – with its dazzling lights and themed decorations, combined with festive music in malls – helps create a joyful ambience, attracting locals and tourists alike to soak in the Christmas cheer.

One of my favourite light-ups has to be the one in 2001, when silver-coated cylinders were hung above the street. These reflected light in all colours of the prism, both during the day and when illuminated at night.

This year’s decoration is also a favourite. It is whimsical and dreamy with its themed decoration of Christmas trees and bells, teddy bears, reindeer and candy canes; as well as white, pink, turquoise and yellow clouds floating in the air.

I also like that the light-up has worked with the Community Chest to raise funds to support social service agencies that run critical programmes.

I do not have the least favourite, but if I had to choose one where I found myself sitting on the fence, it would be the decoration from 2019. I felt it lacked festive spirit as the street was not as brightly lit compared with the previous years.

Mr George Fung, 32, director of design firm theprojectno

It is a yearly tradition to visit Orchard Road to see the Christmas decorations. Sometimes, even a short drive down the road just to see the lights is an experience.

My favourite years were 1998 and 1999. Generally, for Christmas decorations, more is more. Those two years had decorations that seemed more fitting for the occasion, highlighting ornaments such as Christmas trees, stars and wreaths.

Colours matter, too. The combination of gold, red and green, or blue, white and green, helps to trigger an immediate association with the occasion.

My least favourite year was 2012. While much effort had been made to adorn the place, the decorations seemed quite fitting for Chinese New Year too. Perhaps an incorporation of Christmas ornaments would have helped to elevate the decorations to the next level, while still being able to use and reuse lighting.

Muhammad Dinie Roslan, 26, public relations executive

I try to make it a point to visit the light-up every year to immerse myself in the environment and get some nice photos too.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, my friends and I would sit by the stairs outside Wisma Atria mall and listen to the buskers singing Christmas songs.

My favourite Orchard Road Christmas light-up has to be from 2016. The mesmerising display featured a captivating blend of blue lights in various hues, creating a truly magical ambience. The design of snowflakes and reindeer transformed the bustling shopping belt into a whimsical wonderland.

The light-up design in 2001 was not as eye-catching as the ones in the past. It did not capture the same festive spirit that I had come to associate with Orchard Road during the holiday season.

Luke Lim, 43, architect, Mitsubishi Jisho Design Asia, Singapore

In a tropical country, there are no changing seasons to prompt the coming of the festive period, so the Orchard Road Christmas light-up has been one of the main local events that gets the holiday cheer going.

I like it when the streetscape is livened up with festive decorations and installations, and the existing trees are highlighted and lit up as well, not just over Orchard Road itself.

I think the light-up should engage and consider the experience of pedestrians.

I like the light-ups from 1999 and 2011. Aesthetically, the cooler-toned palette of silver and blue sparkling lights resonated with me, together with how the decorations spilled over into the trees and spaces in Orchard Road.

The selective use of Christmas trees and stars in 1999, and “blooms” of silver and blue that seem to allude to trails of a wintry breeze in 2011, also struck a nice balance and did not go overboard with the festive iconography.

I think the 2012 red-and-gold colour palette for the light-up felt a bit too close to the colours of Chinese New Year. Typically, I enjoy the contrast of Christmas and Chinese New Year decorations.

Sally Yeo, 30, communications lead, Puppy Club Singapore

I look forward to taking friends from out of town to experience the Orchard Road Christmas light-up, as it marks the start of the Christmas celebrations in Singapore and adds to the festive atmosphere.

The decorations in 2004, which featured intricate floral and nature-inspired light displays, creating a whimsical atmosphere along Orchard Road, were a favourite of mine, as well as family and friends. I liked the attention to detail and the incorporation of elements such as butterflies and glowing flowers.

I found the theme in 2018 to be overly commercialised and focused on promoting Disney characters, rather than capturing the true spirit of Christmas.

Themes that feel more like marketing campaigns than festive celebrations do not resonate with me.

In 2020, the decorations and light displays lacked innovation and creativity, and did not leave a lasting impression. There seemed to be a repetition of designs or themes from previous years, which led to a sense of monotony.

I also felt that the decorations were less elaborate compared with those of the previous years, which is understandable as it was at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Doreen Ang, 31, public relations executive

Orchard Road used to be the “it” place to go to during Christmas for the amazing light-ups, photo opportunities and festive shopping. My parents loved taking me and my brother to Orchard Road to soak in the vibe and do some festive shopping.

I think the difference today is that there are so many other places in Singapore with light-ups, some of which are on a grander scale than the malls in Orchard Road, which perhaps has resulted in us thinking that it is now a little lacklustre.

I liked the 2018 Disney-themed light-up for its production quality and thought it was fantastic, even if it was controversial.

I remember one part looked more like Halloween than Christmas, but I loved the different zones and the various treatments.

Because it is supposed to be a festive light-up, I prefer the years with more reds and greens, and streamers across the roads – such as the light-up in 1998 – as well as those with overt Christmas elements, such as the 2016 light-up with the reindeer charging across the road, and 2019’s Christmas trees lining the road.

There were reds in 2012, too, but the hearts reminded me of Valentine’s Day.

The lights in 2001 looked the saddest, as there were few Christmas elements, compared with previous years. It could have been mistaken for any other festive celebration.

A white Christmas does capture the imagination of many in Singapore, since we are in the tropics, but the cosy feeling did not quite translate with the white themes of 2017 and 2020.

Xin Xiaochang, 41, head of special projects unit, projects and planning office, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts

Despite critiques, expressing gratitude to the designers of Orchard Road Christmas light-ups for their thoughtful concepts is essential. Designing a display for a diverse audience is a challenging task, and it is inevitable that not everyone will be pleased with the outcome.

The light-ups have transcended individual opinions to become interwoven with shared and personal narratives, and I feel the significance endures beyond any specific year’s theme or design.

This year, I am captivated by the enchanting light-up, which has sparked the inner child in me, evoking memories of Christmases past.

The designers have also prioritised sustainability by repurposing LED lights and decor from previous years, creating a visually stunning cotton candy-like mesh of clouds that is appealing even in daylight, when the lights are off.

I thought 2021’s theme showcased a simple and minimalistic approach that resonated with me as it reflected the impact of the pandemic, prompting an appreciation for our garden city and a new-found gratitude for life’s simple pleasures.

The 2018 Disney theme also appealed to me because I feel Disney characters transcend generations, and they reminded me of joyful memories of visiting Disneyland in America.

In 2017, the light-up started at 3pm rather than the usual 6.30pm, and I wondered about the waste of money and electricity.

Still, the decorations that year showcased a clever use of lightweight materials such as nylon, aluminium and plastic, offering a distinct visual experience, even in the absence of illumination.

Arthur Sim

The Straits Times

Asia News Network