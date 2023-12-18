PH aims to break ‘deadlock’ in energy talks

The Malampaya project is one of the country’s most important power assets, producing natural gas for power plants in Batangas City that account for about 40 per cent of the total electricity requirements in Luzon and a fifth of the country’s supply.

It began operations in 2001 and the Department of Energy (DOE) had estimated that reserves in the gas field would completely run out by the first quarter of 2027.

“We are still at a deadlock right now. It is in a conflict area. So, that’s another thing we must try and resolve to see what role any countries play,” a statement from the Palace quoted the President as saying in an interview with Japanese media about current maritime issues and the Malampaya situation.

“It’s still of course the position of the Philippines that this is not in a conflict area. This is very clearly within our EEZ [exclusive economic zone]…within our baselines, within the maritime territory, the Philippines,” he added.

According to Mr. Marcos, the Philippines has been negotiating an exploration deal for more than three years already but admitted that very little progress has been made on the talks.

The Malampaya topsides, the heaviest and largest integrated platform topsides deck ever built in the Asia Pacific region, is installed using the “float-over” technique 80 kilometres offshore northwest of Palawan. (INQUIRER FILE PHOTO)

