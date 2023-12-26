Millions of Indonesians hit the road as the 2023 year-end holiday kicks off

Both LRTs need to be extended and developed further to improve all existing lines and cater to more passengers. This is especially the case for the LRT Jakarta which only serves a route of 5.8 kilometres, compared with those in Singapore and Malaysia which span over 20 kilometres. The LRT Jakarta is perhaps the shortest line, at least in ASEAN.

The government’s work also includes improving connectivity within each of the Jakarta satellite cities. It is unfair for people who commute to the capital daily to have poor public transportation systems in their cities of residence. Without improving public transportation in the suburbs, all endeavours to facilitate human mobility through public transit development in Jakarta will never achieve their full potential.

If it still takes a lot of legwork for commuters to reach stations from their homes, it is unlikely many will ditch their cars and motorcycles to switch to public transportation as the government tries to imagine.

About 1.5 million people commute from the suburbs for work to Jakarta, which is already home to 10.6 million people.

A survey by Kompas early last year discovered that 8.8 million people across Greater Jakarta had difficulty in accessing public transportation.

Nevertheless, the new LRT train also serves as a lesson if Indonesia wants to develop a well-integrated LRT system in the future.

Deputy State-owned Enterprises Minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo found that all components for the Greater Jakarta LRT, namely construction, train manufacturing, signalling and automation software, had different specifications and operated without an integrator. This resulted in delays in the project, including mishaps during the early days of the operation as we have witnessed.

Another lesson is that developing a public transportation system should not be confronted with industry policy, especially if the country remains unable to source all components locally, as in the case of the Greater Jakarta LRT.

The same goes for the campaign for electric vehicles (EVs) as a panacea for air pollution in Jakarta. What Jakarta needs is more electric public transportation to solve both congestion and pollution at once, rather than private EVs, some of which will be subsidized by the government.

Using imported components is inevitable in some public transportation projects because passenger safety is the number one consideration, rather than the desire to demonstrate domestic industry prowess.

Nina A. Loasana

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network