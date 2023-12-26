Vietnam's Son Doong cave adventure tour fully booked for 2024
Oxalis, the only firm operating expedition adventure tours to Son Doong Cave - the world’s largest natural cave, on December 23 announced that the tour is fully booked for the whole of 2024.
Exploring Son Doong Cave is considered one of the adventure tours in Vietnam that attracts international tourists the most. It is also one of Vietnam's most expensive tourist attractions, with a ticket price of around VND72 million (approximately US$3,100) per person for a six-day to five-night expedition.
British newspaper Daily Mail selected Son Doong Cave as the cave with the most impressive campsite in the world. British television station Dave TV ranked the Son Doong Cave expedition tour 5th out of the 20 greatest adventures on the planet. National Geographic UK magazine ranked the Son Doong Cave expedition as the world's most classy adventure tour.
During the tour, tourists will discover a magnificent system of stalactites and stalagmites, underground rivers, and giant sinkholes. Tourists can also admire a forest along with the diverse biodiversity inside Son Doong Cave and visit the Doong village, home to the Bru-Van Kieu ethnic minority group.
Another destination is Hang En, where the movie “Peter Pan: The Neverland” was filmed and where ABC News broadcast the TV programme Good Morning America to the US in 2015.
The high international interest in the Son Doong Cave expedition provides an opportunity to showcase the beauty and uniqueness of other locations in Quang Binh province.
On December 22, to attract 4.5-5 million visitors in 2024, including 200,000 international tourists, Dang Dong Ha, deputy head of Quang Binh Province’s Department of Tourism, said that the department will coordinate with various units to organise the 2024 New Year Welcome Program.
With a series of unique and impressive activities, the programme aims to bring citizens and tourists memorable and attractive experiences.
In Phong Nha Town, three events will take place. The "Phong Nha Countdown Party 2024" and a traditional art, street performance program on New Year's Eve will be on December 31. The Quảng Bình Culinary Tourism Festival 2023 will take place on the afternoon of December 31.
In Dong Hoi City, the low-altitude fireworks display to welcome the 2024 New Year will take place at Bao Ninh 1 Urban Area (Regal Legend), from midnight on January 1, 2024.
The 15-minute fireworks show combined with electronic dance music (EDM) and modern lighting technology will create a vibrant atmosphere, dazzling with colourful fireworks and attracting both locals and tourists.
Quang Bình will welcome the first tourist group of 2024 at Dong Hoi Airport and Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.
The local tourism sector will organise a tourism stimulus programme with the participation of local tourism businesses and enterprises. The programme aims to diversify tourism products and services, boost domestic and international tourist market growth, and create a lively atmosphere for tourism activities.
With the "Unique Quang Binh" tourism stimulus programme, the Phong Nha-Ke Bang Tourism Center will reintroduce Tiên Sơn Cave and implement a tourism stimulus programme. It includes offering discounted rates ranging from 10-15% on sightseeing, dining, and accommodation services to travel agencies, transportation companies, and partners.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network