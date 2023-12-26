Vietnam's Son Doong cave adventure tour fully booked for 2024

Exploring Son Doong Cave is considered one of the adventure tours in Vietnam that attracts international tourists the most. It is also one of Vietnam's most expensive tourist attractions, with a ticket price of around VND72 million (approximately US$3,100) per person for a six-day to five-night expedition.

British newspaper Daily Mail selected Son Doong Cave as the cave with the most impressive campsite in the world. British television station Dave TV ranked the Son Doong Cave expedition tour 5th out of the 20 greatest adventures on the planet. National Geographic UK magazine ranked the Son Doong Cave expedition as the world's most classy adventure tour.

During the tour, tourists will discover a magnificent system of stalactites and stalagmites, underground rivers, and giant sinkholes. Tourists can also admire a forest along with the diverse biodiversity inside Son Doong Cave and visit the Doong village, home to the Bru-Van Kieu ethnic minority group.