Freedom for furry friends? Push for dog meat ban in Cambodia

They view Korea’s January 10 decision as a catalyst for change and are advocating for legislative action in the Kingdom.

In Cambodia, the deep-rooted and controversial practice of consuming dog meat, involving an estimated annual slaughter of three million dogs, reflects a significant cultural tradition, according to a 2020 report by animal welfare NGO Four Paws.

The practice involves many diverse participants, including local sellers and consumers, each with their viewpoints.

An ally speaks

Heng Ratana, director-general of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC), which is well-known for its outstanding canine mine detectors, expressed his support for the South Korean ban.

“On behalf of CMAC and dog lovers everywhere, we wish for similar legislation to be enacted in Cambodia to protect our pets,” he says.

Seab Phanith, a young woman from Kampong Chhnang province, is a deminer with CMAC. Her profound love for dogs and her recognition of their capabilities is at the heart of her career as a deminer.

She skillfully guides her mine-sniffing dog while using a commanding tone to issue instructions. With a leash in one hand, she directs the dog to move, sit and diligently search for mines.

Her passion for working with dogs inspired her to pursue this challenging and crucial role, despite societal doubts and familial concerns about the dangers involved.

Through her work, Phanith has formed a special bond with a female dog named Dam, highlighting the importance of communication and trust in the human-animal working relationship.

Their bond is not just about companionship; it’s integral to the effectiveness of their demining efforts.