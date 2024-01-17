Marcos greeting to new Taiwan leader irks China

“The relevant remarks of President Marcos constitute a serious violation of the One China principle and … a serious breach of the political commitments made by the Philippines to the Chinese side, and a gross interference in China’s internal affairs,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.

China was “strongly dissatisfied with and resolutely opposes these remarks,” spokesperson Mao Ning said, referring to Marcos congratulating Lai on Monday for winning Taiwan’s election and referring to him as its next president.“

“China has lodged a strong protest with the Philippines at the earliest opportunity,” and summoned Philippine Ambassador Jaime FlorCruz “to give China a responsible explanation,” Mao said, adding: “We suggest that President Marcos read more books to properly understand the ins and outs of the Taiwan issue, to draw the right conclusions.”

There was no immediate comment from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Beijing’s move.

Under the “One China” policy, the Philippines recognizes the People’s Republic of China as the “sole legal government of China,” with Taiwan as “an integral part of Chinese territory.”

The policy was laid down in a communique signed by then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the President’s late father and namesake, on behalf of the Philippine government on June 9, 1975.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night, the President congratulated Lai on his electoral victory.