2023 is the year of continued fierce fighting in various parts of the country with a record number of people displaced from their homes and it ended with threats to the lives of civilians becoming increasingly widespread, according to the UNOCHA.

Since the end of October 2023, the intensification of fighting has continued for more than two months, and this widening of fighting is the largest in volume since the political change in early 2021, as well as the most extensive in terms of extraterrestrial geography.

By the end of 2023, it is estimated that more than 2.6 million people will have to flee across Myanmar, and an estimated 628,000 people have been forced to flee due to the intensification of fighting since the end of October, according to a statement by UNOCHA.

Humanitarian partners face significant access restrictions and procedural barriers. Since the conflict intensified at the end of October 2023, UNOCHA has continued to advocate for wider access and assistance, especially in areas where there are many procedural obstacles.