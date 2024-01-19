Widodo's son urged to resign as mayor due to frequent absences

Political party leaders in Surakarta, Central Java, have demanded Surkarta mayor and vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka to resign from his post because of his frequent leaves of absence for the presidential campaign.

The mayor has reportedly taken frequent leave since the campaign season kick-started in November.

This week, Gibran took leave from Monday to Wednesday to campaign in Jakarta.

A government regulation issued by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Gibran’s father, allows for ministers and regional heads running in the elections to take leave one day per week.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) faction head at the Surakarta Legislative Council, YF Sukasno, suggested the mayor resign from his post since his absence had hampered the deliberation process of various local bylaws.