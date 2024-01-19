Cambodian resilient grandparents nurture 19 grandchildren

Selling land became a necessity to cover treatment costs, heightening economic challenges as they cared for their 20 grandchildren.

Ageing, hardship and the emotional distress caused by the passing of the 9-year-old in 2022 – have not deterred the devoted grandparents in Prey Moul commune’s Prachak village from wholeheartedly nurturing their grandsons and granddaughters.

One of the grandchildren is Sovanzn Rithy, a spirited 14-year-old navigating Grade 7 with resilience amid a difficult upbringing. His parents’ divorce led him to find comfort in his grandmother’s care.

Despite his mother’s employment at a garment factory in Phnom Penh, some 100km from home, she makes regular visits.

Facing financial hardship, Rithy and his siblings actively join forces by harvesting paddy panicles for their daily meals. Their ingenuity extends to the forest, where they gather vegetables and adeptly catch crabs and fish to enhance their sustenance.

“When I return from school, I assist my grandparents by catching fish and gathering vegetables. Struggling with finances, my grades aren’t as impressive as my peers. I wish for new school clothes, just like others, but we can’t afford them,” says Rithy.

The dedicated grandmother is Long Saroeung, a resilient 68-year-old mother of seven daughters. Currently, three of them share her home, three are working in Thailand and one – Rithy’s mother – is employed in a Phnom Penh garment factory.

One of the three daughters who share her home is a skilled basket weaver, while the other two work for a garment factory in the village.

Saroeung, herself a skilled basket weaver, and her husband compassionately tend to the 19 remaining grandchildren, all under the same roof.