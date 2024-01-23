Philippines, Vietnam to sign pact to face sea row better

According to Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., the deal “basically guarantees that they will be supplying us rice continuously even in calamity situations.”

Element of stability

During the farewell call of the outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Hoang Huy Chung in August last year, Marcos underscored the need for the two countries to cooperate in the wake of the escalating aggression by Beijing in the South China Sea.

Marcos said a maritime agreement with Hanoi would be a “very big step” for both countries and would “bring an element of stability to the problems we are now seeing in the South China Sea.”

He said then that the solid ties of both countries would make it easier for them to face “common challenges” in dealing with “territorial disputes in the South China Sea.”

Such a bilateral agreement could also serve as the basis of a united front with other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has been discussing with Beijing a code of conduct deemed crucial in easing tensions in the South China Sea.

President Marcos had earlier expressed his frustration at the slow pace of progress in the talks between the regional bloc and China.

Both the Philippines and Vietnam are among the claimants in the South China Sea, along with Brunei, Malaysia, and Taiwan. China, however, claims nearly the entire strategic waterway.

A 2016 ruling by an arbitration tribunal in The Hague rejected China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea, but Beijing refuses to acknowledge the decision.

Honour talks with action

At the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing on Monday, National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said China should make good on its promise to improve bilateral relations with the Philippines and lessen the tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Malaya issued the reminder after videos circulating on social media showed China Coast Guard personnel harassing Filipino fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc off Zambales province recently.

The security official noted that the incident happened just as Beijing and Manila held a Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) discussion in Shanghai last week.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said that the two countries both committed to improve their maritime communication and hold “friendly consultation” in addressing their maritime dispute.

“We were hoping that the West Philippine Sea will be peaceful this 2024. But we are alarmed over this latest incident… We condemn this latest provocative action on the part of the China Coast Guard against our fishermen,” Malaya said on the televised program.

“Since they will soon celebrate the Chinese New Year, we ask China to honour the talks between the governments of the Philippines and China with actions on the ground,” he said.

Besides, the NSC spokesperson said, both Manila and Beijing would not benefit from having strained diplomatic relations.

Frances Mangosing

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asia News Network