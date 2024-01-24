Foreign workers in Malaysia help only for plantations

Johari Abdul Ghani said he was told of this by Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail who decided that only the plantation sector would be allowed to hire foreign workers for the time being.

“The Home and Human Resources ministries have agreed that foreign workers are no longer allowed to enter except for the plantation industry, which can now take in foreign labour.

“According to survey findings, up to December 2023, an estimated 40,000 workers were needed in the plantation sector.

“Plantation companies can submit applications to hire foreign workers,” Johari told reporters after the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) Excellence Awards Ceremony 2023 held here yesterday.