Imported cars rotting in Philippine freeport

Legal route

According to Ponce-Enrile, the vehicles were not smuggled units but were held because they failed to meet the import regulations of Ceza.

Ponce-Enrile said she planned to look into who owned these vehicles because she believed they have to right to seek legal redress, such as filing charges against former Ceza executives and other individuals involved in the importation of these cars.

Ponce-Enrile explained that the vehicles entered the country legally because they came through the freeport but the owners failed to pay taxes and other fees to the government that would have allowed them to be released from Ceza’s jurisdiction.

“I will look for the owners; the poor owners. I will encourage them to take the legal route. They should file a case against the personalities (responsible for their failure to take possession of their vehicles),” she told the Inquirer in an interview on Friday.

She said she would also ask the owners to write Ceza officials whether they would still want their vehicles by paying the corresponding import duties and fees.

When asked what she would do with the vehicles if the owners could no longer be located, Ponce-Enrile said: “Let us cross the bridge when we get there.”

Some of the imported vehicles were mini wagons, Wrangler jeeps, Porsche Cayenne, Toyota Grandia, Mitsubishi Pajero, Hummer, and other branded cars.