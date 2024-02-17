Optimism in Asean as Prabowo presidency heralds a more active role for Indonesia

Although the “Jokowi effect” of the charismatic Widodo – the first president not to hail from the country’s military or political elite – gained him wide global recognition, he largely left foreign affairs to members of his administration, stepping up only recently when Indonesia chaired the Group of 20 in 2022 and Asean in 2023.

Analysts expect Prabowo, a former general with deep links to neighbours and superpowers farther afield, to take a more active personal role in diplomacy, especially after campaigning on an “Indonesia First” pledge to ensure that the interests of the country’s 280 million citizens are not undermined by foreign powers.

“As defence minister, Prabowo was known for advocating a more balanced foreign policy and seeking partnerships with multiple nations, including Asian powers. As a presidential candidate, he cited the need for strong maritime defence capacity to maintain Indonesia’s interests,” Leigh Howard, chief executive of consultancy Asialink Business in Melbourne, told The Straits Times.

Southeast Asian policymakers may also be comforted by Prabowo’s commitment to continuity – signified by having Widodo’s son as his running mate in the election – with a stable and prosperous Indonesia being seen in diplomatic circles as a boon for all.

But some also see the potential for Indonesia to drive strongly towards ASEAN centrality, and focus more closely on the Southeast Asian bloc’s longstanding issues, such as disputes with China on overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea and the humanitarian crisis under Myanmar’s junta.