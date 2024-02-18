Vietnam PM urges 'comprehensive plan' for national flag carrier revival

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged agencies to develop a ‘comprehensive plan’ to tackle the financial challenges faced by lossmaking national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

During a recent meeting with the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC), which oversees public investment in 19 corporations, the PM asked the SCIC to submit a plan within this month.

Vietnam Airlines reported losses of VND11 trillion ($458 million) in 2022 and VND5.5 trillion last year, resulting in accumulated losses of over VND40 trillion.

While the airline’s business result showed signs of improvement in 2023, its consolidated post-tax profit remained negative at about VND5.5 trillion.

Vietnam Airlines has finalised a restructuring plan, currently awaiting review by shareholders and the Government. This plan includes asset restructuring and the issuance of shares to raise capital.