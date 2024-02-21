Vietnam leads ASEAN in sending students abroad
Vietnam leads the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in sending students abroad for education, followed by Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, Cambodian news site SBM News reported.
Many high-tech and innovative companies are returning to Vietnam, thanks largely to the country’s recognition of the competitive advantages gained by sending students abroad, particularly to prestigious universities, to enhance its resources, the report said.
Unesco's statistics indicate that the number of students sent overseas by the Vietnamese government amounts to tens of thousands.
An increasing number of Vietnamese students are choosing to return to live and work in their home country after graduation. With the Vietnamese economy achieving top growth rates globally, its attractiveness to large corporations such as LG and Alibaba has increased.
SBM News cited recent Google research data on six major countries in Southeast Asia, predicting that Vietnam will post the highest growth rate regionally in terms of digital economy scale by 2025 and within investment agreements in the 2025-30 period.
