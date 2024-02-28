Vietnam invests $3.7+ billion in Laos, Cambodia's Development Triangle

The Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) revealed the data at the 13th conference on trade, investment, and tourism promotion for the Cambodia - Laos - Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle held in Attapeu province of Laos on Tuesday.

The event drew officials of the three countries along with authorities and businesses of the 13 provinces in the CLV Development Triangle, namely Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, and Binh Phuoc of Vietnam; Sekong, Attapeu, Salavan, and Champassak of Laos; and Stung Treng, Rattanakiri, Mondul Kiri, and Kratie of Cambodia.

Participants shared the view that over the past years, investment cooperation among CLV businesses in the Triangle had reaped certain results but yet to match the potential, strength, and strategic cooperation of their countries.