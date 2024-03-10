Proposal for buffer zone at Malaysia-Thai border presented to Home Ministry

The Kelantan police chief said the matter was now awaiting the ministry's consideration.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration of the Kelantan Police Chief Song Bird and Serama Chicken Competition Cup here, he said the construction of a buffer zone is very important because all enforcement agencies that control the border face the problem of smuggling activities.

"If there is a buffer zone at the Malaysia-Thailand border close to this state, it is possible that smuggling activities can be well controlled.

"As the state police chief, (I feel) this is the best way to prevent our border from being used for smuggling activities," he said.