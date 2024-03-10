Proposal for buffer zone at Malaysia-Thai border presented to Home Ministry
The proposal to set up a buffer zone along the 99km Malaysia-Thailand border here in order to curb smuggling activities has been presented to the Home Ministry, says Comm Muhamad Zaki Harun.
The Kelantan police chief said the matter was now awaiting the ministry's consideration.
Speaking to the media after the inauguration of the Kelantan Police Chief Song Bird and Serama Chicken Competition Cup here, he said the construction of a buffer zone is very important because all enforcement agencies that control the border face the problem of smuggling activities.
"If there is a buffer zone at the Malaysia-Thailand border close to this state, it is possible that smuggling activities can be well controlled.
"As the state police chief, (I feel) this is the best way to prevent our border from being used for smuggling activities," he said.
Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the illegal jetties, no longer in use at the border, Comm Muhamad Zaki said the police together with the local authorities had held a meeting and discussed the matter.
"The illegal jetties were built on private land...if they were built on government land, then we will discuss with the local authorities to take the best method to avoid them being used for smuggling activities.
"So we expect a high level of awareness among the local people in the border area not to build jetties to commit illegal activities," he added.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network