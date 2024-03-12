Ageing in style: Luxury retirement homes on the rise in Malaysia

Leonard Theng, general manager of Sunway Sanctuary, which opened in June 2023 next to the Sunway Medical Centre in Selangor, said: “Some of them have children who are working overseas, so they are alone here. For the family to have peace of mind to know that they are in a facility that can take care of their well-being, that’s one reason why they are here.”

The senior living centre currently has 75 to 90 residents, with 20 to 25 of them on long-stay. It has also received inquiries from overseas. Its three-day package for two people starts from RM1,200, while longer stays start from RM8,800 a month.

Based on United Nations data, Malaysia is ageing at a fast rate, with more than 7 per cent of the population aged 65 and above as of 2020.

The World Bank estimates that the country could become a super-aged society by 2056, with people aged 65 and above accounting for more than 20 per cent of the population.

While there are some 1,400 private aged care homes in Malaysia, it is more common for family members to live together under one roof.

A 2014 survey by the National Population and Family Development Board Malaysia – which is conducted every 10 years – revealed that 70 per cent of elderly Malaysians stay with their children or extended family, while eight in 10 elderly parents receive financial assistance from their children.

But these living arrangements may change, with a growing aged population that is more affluent.

Chew believes that the market for at-home care, home caregivers and basic nursing homes alone could be worth RM2 billion currently.

Dr Ramnan Jeyasingam, CEO and director of health services at Pacific Senior Living, which opened Acacia, a residence housed in a former hotel in Klang, Selangor, said that an estimated 15 per cent of Malaysians will be over 60 years old by the year 2030, or about 4.5 million people out of some 30 million.

“A lot of people with land banks have reached out to us in the past few months… so we will consider the major cities anywhere, including places like Port Dickson and Seremban. Not big cities, but you still need these kinds of services as the population ages. So we’re looking to meet those needs,” he said.

With fees starting from RM8,500 a month, Acacia has services such as in-house physiotherapy, a gym, a swimming pool, trained caregivers, and visiting doctors.

The residence, which had its launch officiated by the Sultan of Selangor in November 2023, now has 14 residents with a capacity of around 150.

It has also received inquiries from potential clients overseas, including Singaporeans, and is planning to open up more residences in other states, including Penang and Johor.

Madam Lee Chee Meng, 74, who moved into Acacia for a month while recovering from a broken arm, said she is thinking of extending her stay.

“It feels more like a rejuvenating resort holiday, complete with delicious meals and caring staff who go above and beyond to ensure my happiness and wellness,” she said.

Siva Shanker, the CEO of the estate agency at property consultants Rahim and Co International, said more upscale retirement homes are coming up.

“These upscale retirement homes are not catering to the sick and infirm. They are catering to the empty nester, slightly older but still active. They might sell their big house and move to an apartment.

“Some might say, ‘Let’s move to one of these facilities where we have people of our age whom we can be friends with.’”

Shanker noted that Malaysia is traditionally a filial society, where placing one’s parents in a home might be frowned upon.

But things are changing, and parents in future may not want to live with or be taken care of by their children. Malaysia is also facing a “brain drain” exodus of professionals, with some 1.86 million Malaysians currently living abroad.

“The proliferation of these homes is inevitable. A lot of these homes are also a result of the brain drain. I know many families whose children have gone away and will never come back,” said Shanker.

Hazlin Hassan

The Straits Times

Asia News Network