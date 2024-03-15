Vietnam urges caution on overseas jobs amid arrests for gambling

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday urged for vigilance against scams disguised as tempting overseas job offers, in response to questions over cases of Vietnamese nationals detained by local authorities for involvement in gambling activities.

A spokeswoman for the foreign ministry Pham Thu Hang said that according to information from the Consulate General in Sihanouk Ville, Cambodia, on March 9, more than 100 Vietnamese nationals working illegally at an online scam gambling centre were detained by Cambodian authorities and subsequently deported.

Acting on the directions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 11, the Consulate General cooperated with local authorities and Vietnamese authorities to conduct the processes to receive the Vietnamese nationals.

Regarding the incident in which Thailand detained 18 Vietnamese nationals, Hang said that immediately upon receiving the information, the Embassy of Viet Nam in Thailand contacted local authorities to find out more about the case and identify those detained.