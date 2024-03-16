The graveyard where Hanoi motorbikes rest in pieces

This is where old motorbikes go to die. A graveyard of two-wheelers on the outskirts of Hanoi. Packed to the rafters and bursting at the seams.

Here you’ll find Yamahas, Hondas and many more, unloved, unwanted, gathering dust, and in the cases of the longer-term still roadworthy residents, gathering rust.

In this one lot, there are more than 4,000 motorbikes. All were confiscated from their owners guilty of traffic violations.

Getting them back is a simple process. They just need to pay a fine. But when penalties for violations outweigh the value of the motorbike, many people think: “What’s the point?”

Often bikes are scrapped, or sold for parts, but even that process has its problems as it is quite complicated and takes a lot of time, in some cases, up to three years.

Many bikes are reclaimed, particularly newer models, but other, older motorbikes stay put.

Conditions are so cramped at the Ha Cau Thang Long company in the Ha Dong district of Hanoi, that management, seeking a respite, asked that no more vehicles be sent their way.

Nguyen Van Mieng, Deputy Director of the Ha Cau Thang Long company, said: “The parking lot is planned to be 3700 m2, but the large number of impounded vehicles exceeds the available space. Currently, we have to request units to stop sending more vehicles.

“Our company has signed contracts for impounded vehicle storage after traffic violations with the Traffic Police Department, district police, and several other units.