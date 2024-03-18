Vietnam reports on casino businesses’ financial losses

The report outlines that the accumulated revenue from 2019 to 2023 of this project reached more than VND6.4 trillion (US$259.1 million), contributing roughly VND3.8 trillion ($153.8 million) to the State budget.

In 2023, the casino business performance excelled compared to 2022, with revenue reaching nearly VND2.2 trillion, an increase of 45.7 %, contributing VND1.23 trillion to the State budget.

Ticket revenue from Vietnamese people in 2023 exceeded VND32 billion($1.29 million), accumulating VND242 billion ($9.79 million) from 2019 to 2023.

Although the casino business performance has improved compared to 2022, the report specifies that the overall project is still accumulating losses of more than VND3.72 billion ($150,600) due to depreciation costs and large initial interest payments.

Regarding the number of visitors, from 2019 to the end of 2023, Vietnamese visitors numbered 295,943, accounting for 62 % of total players, while foreign visitors numbered 179,507, accounting for 38 % of total players.

In 2020 and 2021, the proportion of Vietnamese visitors was higher due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with no foreign visitors.

In 2023, the number of Vietnamese players significantly decreased, accounting for only 39 % of total visitors.

The report clarifies that the company basically complies with the conditions of the business licence and regulations on organising casino business activities.

There are nine casino projects in Vietnam with six small ones in Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Lao Cai and Da Nang and three major casinos in Hoi An of Quang Nam Province, Ho Tram of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province and Phu Quoc of Kien Giang Province.

In 2021, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, revenue dropped sharply. Since 2022, foreign visitors started to return.

In 2023, the State budget contributions from the casino business reached more than VND2.54 trillion ($102.8 million), a 56 % increase compared to 2022, 1.8 times higher than before the outbreak of the pandemic.

This helped create about 8,500 jobs.

Regarding supervision work, the ministry has coordinated with ministries and the provincial People's Committees to inspect casino business activities at 12 enterprises. Among them, five were fined with a total amount of VND980 million ($39,680).

Phoc suggests in the near future, the ministry will only grant licences to casino businesses with large-scale service, tourism, commerce, and entertainment areas with a minimum investment of $2 billion.

Casino business can only be organised after the project has disbursed at least 50 % of the total investment capital. The location of the casino business must be approved by the Politburo for each specific project and must be approved by the Prime Minister for investment policies.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network