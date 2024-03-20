Vietnam chairwoman faces death penalty for region’s largest financial crimes

Truong My Lan, chairwoman of real estate developer Van Thinh Phat, is facing the death penalty for bribery, violating bank regulations and embezzlement, which is considered the largest financial scandal in Southeast Asia.

At an ongoing trial on Tuesday in HCM City, the city People’s Procuracy proposed the “most severe penalty” for the chairwoman for an accusation of misappropriating VND304 trillion from Saigon Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SCB), the largest private lender by assets in Vietnam.

The People’s Procuracy has cited the serious nature of her crimes, which have had serious consequences and have little possibility of recovery.

While all other defendants in the case have admitted to the charges brought against them, the 68-year-old real estate tycoon is the only one who maintains her innocence.

She had also rejected the prosecution’s accusation that she manipulated the lender’s operations, saying that she only owned a 5 per cent stake in the bank.