Malaysian cops arrest couple said to have supplied arms to alleged Israeli spy

The police said they do not rule out the possibility that more Malaysians are involved in the case, and have stepped up security measures for the King, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and other leaders.

The arrest of the couple came after an Israeli man, 36, was nabbed on March 27 at a hotel in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, for carrying pistols and ammunition.

The Star reported that he had travelled from the United Arab Emirates and entered Malaysia on March 12 using a French passport, but handed over an Israeli passport after further investigation.

Six pistols and 200 bullets were seized from the Israeli, who claimed that he had entered Malaysia to hunt down and kill a fellow Israeli over a family dispute.

The guns included a Sig Sauer, two Glocks and a Smith & Wesson, which the suspect claimed to have purchased in Malaysia using cryptocurrency. Three of the guns were found to be loaded when the police seized them.