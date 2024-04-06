Extreme heat increases health problems in HCM City

The southern region, including HCM City, is going through the hottest heat wave this year due to abnormal weather patterns, with temperatures up to 38.5 degrees Celsius.

The hot weather puts everyone at risk of heat illnesses. The symptoms range from fatigue, dizziness, headache, and red face to confusion, difficulty breathing, a drop in blood pressure, increased heart rate, and possibly coma.

The HCM City Centre for Disease Control said people are prone to problems like sunstroke, heat stroke, dyspnea, and stroke in warm weather due to long exposure to hot conditions, not resting and hydrating and sudden temperature changes.