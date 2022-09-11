3 years after S Korea 'No Japan' boycott, sentiment toward Japan starts to thaw

Korean people’s positive sentiment toward Japan bounced back to levels last seen in 2019 before Japan imposed trade sanctions on Korea over historical conflicts and S. Koreans responded with the “No Japan” boycott of anything Japanese.

According to a report jointly released by Korean think tank East Asia Institute and Japan-based Genron NPO on Sept. 1, 30.6 per cent of Koreans said they feel favourable toward Japan, the second-highest since the survey was first carried out in 2013. The highest was 31.7 per cent recorded in 2019.

The 2022 figure also marked a big jump from 20.5 per cent and 12.3 per cent tallied in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The survey was conducted with 2,028 people -- 1,028 Korean nationals and 1,000 Japanese.

The tension between the two countries intensified after Japan placed export curbs on key high-tech materials crucial for Korean tech firms in July 2019. It was widely viewed here as an act of retaliation against the South Korean top court, which ordered the seizure of local assets of a Japanese company after it refused to compensate several victims of forced labour during World War II. Korea was a colony of Japan at that time.

In response, Korean people voluntarily boycotted Japanese brands such as clothing retailer Uniqlo and Tokyo-based brewery Asahi.