Tokyo goes solar with policy for mandatory panels in new buildings

The city government is eying 2025 for the launch of the solar power initiative, the first of its kind in Japan.

“The promotion of decarbonisation is essential,” said an official at a metropolitan government energy task force meeting on Friday.

Home builders who construct and sell at least 20,000 square metres of Tokyo floor space per year will be among about 50 companies obligated to install solar panels.

However, the percentage of new builds that must have solar panels installed will differ from district to district, taking into consideration the fact that the amount of sunlight that reaches panels differs depending on where homes are built.

The figure will be 30 per cent in the downtown wards of Chiyoda and Chuo, where many high-rise buildings and condominiums are located, and some areas outside of the capital’s 23 metropolitan wards; 85 per cent in Meguro and Setagaya wards and the Tama region, which comprise mainly low-rise residential areas; and 70 per cent in Musashino and the capital’s remaining wards.

As solar panels have a lifespan of 20-30 years, the Tokyo government will also create a recycling system in preparation for mass disposal in the future. The leasing of solar panels will also be possible and a system will be created to offer subsidies to home buyers and leasing companies.