Fukuoka yakuza group greying after crackdown

Eight years after the arrest of its top leaders, Kudo-kai has lost many of its youngsters and is struggling to attract new recruits. The average age of affiliates in the group’s Fukuoka Prefecture stronghold now stands at 54, up 9.4 years from 2013, a year before a police crackdown began. Only two of the group’s prefectural members are in their 20s.

On Sept. 11, 2014, the Fukuoka prefectural police arrested Kudo-kai chief Satoru Nomura on suspicion of homicide, with an eye on wiping out the largest organized crime syndicate in the Kyushu region. As part of a strategy dubbed “Operation Summit,” the police also arrested the group’s second-in-command, Fumio Tanoue, and intensified its attempts to crush the organization.

From 2014 to July 2022, the police had arrested 474 Kudo-kai-affiliated individuals.

In 2021, Fukuoka District Court sentenced Nomura to death and Tanoue to life in prison for their involvement in four assaults against civilians. Nomura and Tanoue — now 75 and 66, respectively — both appealed the sentencing.

According to the prefectural police, Kudo-kai now has 250 members nationwide, with 200, or 80%, based in Fukuoka Prefecture. Numbers declined rapidly from 540 at the end of 2013, following the operation.