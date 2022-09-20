Bangladesh won’t take any more Rohingyas: Home minister
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday said Bangladesh will not allow any more Rohingya people from Myanmar to enter its territory.
“We have already been facing problems with the Rohingya situation in Bangladesh,” he said replying to a query from journalists after attending a discussion on the fifth raising day of Anti-Terrorism Unit in the capital.
The home boss said Myanmar army is fighting with Arakan Army and firing shells and a few of those landed in Bangladesh leaving one dead and several others injured.
“We have strongly protested this. …We will continue to protest and if it does not work, we will raise the issue to the United Nations,” he said.
The minister said the prime minister and the foreign ministry will soon take a decision.
“We are peace-loving country and do not want peace to be disturbed,” he added.
Addressing the discussion Asaduzzaman Khan said militancy has been brought under control.
Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed said the threat of militancy is not removed completely and it will remain until the problem remains globally.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam, who was the first chief of ATU, said that ahead of the national elections when police will be busy with election duty, militancy may see a rise and advised to keep a check on that.
Referring to the repression of Palestinians, he said Muslims across the world have deprivation and resentment which is a key factor behind the rise of militancy.
Chief of ATU Additional IG SM Ruhul Amin said the unit was formed on September 19 in 2017 the backdrop of militant attacks in 2016 and 2017, but it started operation activities following the enactment of rules in 2019.
He said the ATU along with other units has brought militancy under control. Mentioning that the unit still could not reach the expected level in terms of training and equipment though it was formed five years back, he demanded government support to reach its height.