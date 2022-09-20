Bangladesh won’t take any more Rohingyas: Home minister

“We have already been facing problems with the Rohingya situation in Bangladesh,” he said replying to a query from journalists after attending a discussion on the fifth raising day of Anti-Terrorism Unit in the capital.

The home boss said Myanmar army is fighting with Arakan Army and firing shells and a few of those landed in Bangladesh leaving one dead and several others injured.

“We have strongly protested this. …We will continue to protest and if it does not work, we will raise the issue to the United Nations,” he said.

The minister said the prime minister and the foreign ministry will soon take a decision.

“We are peace-loving country and do not want peace to be disturbed,” he added.

Addressing the discussion Asaduzzaman Khan said militancy has been brought under control.

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed said the threat of militancy is not removed completely and it will remain until the problem remains globally.