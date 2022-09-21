ADB Lowers Developing Asia Growth Outlook as Global Risks Mount

In September, the ADB lowered its economic forecast for Thailand from 3.0 per cent of growth, which was predicted in April, to 2.9 per cent.

Also in September, the ADB lowered its forecast of Thailand’s economic expansion next year from 4.5 per cent, which was predicted in April, to 4.2 per cent.

The region’s economy is expected to grow 4.3% this year, compared with the bank’s projection in April of a 5.2% expansion, according to an update of the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2022, released today. The growth forecast for next year has been lowered to 4.9% from 5.3%, while the region’s inflation forecast has been raised. Excluding the PRC, the rest of developing Asia is projected to grow by 5.3% in both 2022 and 2023.

Domestic consumer spending and investment are driving growth as economies in the region continue to relax pandemic restrictions, thanks in part to vaccination drives and declining COVID-19 mortality. However, the continuing invasion of Ukraine has heightened global uncertainty, worsened supply disruptions, and unsettled energy and food markets. More aggressive monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank is denting global demand and rattling financial markets. Meanwhile, sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks and new lockdowns have slowed growth in the PRC, the region’s largest economy.